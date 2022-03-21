Tamera Tomakili On The Importance Of Exploring Magic Johnson's Love, Cookie, In Winning Time - Exclusive

Naturally, "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" features several icons from the "Showtime Lakers" era in 1980s, from the team's new owner Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) to player-turned-coach Jerry West (Jason Clarke), as well as the club's dominating center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes). The series, however, largely centers on what happens after Buss' first big move with the Lakers — in 1979, when he selected Earvin "Magic" Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft.

Adjusting to his new Los Angeles surroundings took some time for Johnson, who was born in Michigan and played NCAA basketball at Michigan State. And while Johnson hoped his girlfriend — and future wife — Earlitha "Cookie" Kelly (Tamera Tomakili) would make the big move to L.A. with him, Kelly opted to stay behind in Michigan in a bid to keep her beau grounded.

"Winning Time" kicks off with a scene in November 1991, just before Johnson announces his HIV diagnosis to the world. Though Kelly married Johnson less than two months prior and found herself caught in the middle of the story, Tomakili said most of her preparation for the role in the new HBO/HBO Max series went into the depiction of the couple's early life together instead of the HIV revelation.

"I educated myself about the situation and their relationship and what they chose to do after making that announcement, [but] I definitely tried to stick in the realm of who they were in their youth and their early relationship," Tomakili told Looper in an exclusive interview. As such, Kelly is given ample time for her backstory to develop, which explores how she held her ground and became a tough "Cookie," so to speak, to keep her love with Johnson in line even though there were thousands of miles apart.