Winning Time's Michael Chiklis Recalls The Connection Between The Fantastic Four And Magic Johnson - Exclusive

During an exclusive interview with Looper to discuss "Winning Time," actor Michael Chiklis recalled a remarkable encounter he had with Magic Johnson that tied together the "Fantastic Four" movie with the 2005 NBA Finals. Chiklis, who played Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, in the movie, appeared in character along with Ioan Gruffudd (Dr. Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic), Jessica Alba (Sue Storm, aka The Invisible Woman), and Chris Evans (Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch) opposite Johnson on the basketball court for a televised promo.

"I met Magic Johnson as a result of the first 'Fantastic Four' movie," Chiklis recalled gleefully. "They did an NBA tie-in, and we did an ad with him, where the Fantastic Four had to play against Magic Johnson, and [the spot] played during the games as a promotion for the 'Fantastic Four' movie, interestingly ... [It was] a little foreshadowing [for 'Winning Time']."

In the spot, Mr. Fantastic and Sue Storm use their stretching and invisibility powers, respectively, to block Johnson's shots. Johnson eventually scores with a pass to The Human Torch, who takes flight to stuff the ball — and sets the hoop and netting on fire in the process. The Thing ends the spot by saying in a low grumble, "I love this game."

Chiklis' turn in the "Fantastic Four" movies isn't the only time he's been involved in a superhero project, either. The actor also played the recurring role of former Gotham Police Department Capt. Nathaniel Barnes-slash-The Executioner in the DC series "Gotham," and said he'd be open for more comic book-inspired projects if he had the opportunity. "I never say never. It would depend on, first and foremost, the script and the circumstances, but I'd never say never to anything like that," Chiklis said. "In a word, 'Sure.'"

"Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" is now on HBO and HBO Max, with a new episode dropping every Sunday through May 8.