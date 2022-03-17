Rumor Report: Is Daredevil Season 4 Already In Development For Disney+?

When "Daredevil" first smashed its way onto Netflix back in 2015, Marvel fans were instantly in love with the grounded, authentic take on the Man Without Fear. The series explored Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) with the same depth as the comics that inspired it, focusing not only on his dedication to Hell's Kitchen but also his Catholic guilt. Considering how popular the series was, it was a huge disappointment when Netflix unexpectedly canceled the show, as well as "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "The Punisher," and "Iron Fist." This led to a huge campaign to #SaveDaredevil, as fans begged Netflix to bring the show back and pick up the loose threads left from the end of Season 3.

Although this never came to fruition, Marvel finally has all the rights back for "Daredevil" and his fellow Netflix costumed heroes, and they're now more properly joined to the rest of the MCU by virtue of being grouped together as the "Defenders Saga" on Disney+.

This is great, but what fans are really wondering, at this point, is whether or not Marvel Studios is interested in telling new stories with these Defenders heroes. The clues point to yes: once Marvel got the rights back to Daredevil, Cox briefly reprised his role as the iconic lawyer in a brief, crowd-pleasing cameo in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (although the scene didn't give him the chance to don the horns again). Meanwhile, Krysten Ritter, who stars as the titular private detective in "Jessica Jones," recently caused fans to wonder if she'll reprise her role after a recent Instagram post showed the star with her Jones' hairstyle.

New rumors, though, are claiming that "Daredevil" Season 4 is already in development. Is it true, or just internet gossip?