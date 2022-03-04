Instagram Post Of Krysten Ritter Has Jessica Jones Fans Freaking Out

The post in question comes from the Instagram account of Melanie Jacobs, a stylist at Austin's Deep Roots ATX salon. As you can see, it shows a trio of shots featuring Krysten Ritter with not only the long black locks of her signature character but also a very Jessica Jonesesque leather jacket, as well.

With "Jessica Jones," "Daredevil," and "Luke Cage," among other series, having been removed from Netflix (and reportedly on their way to Disney+), it's understandable that fans of the show are eager to cling to any possible clue that their favorite heroes might be coming back for more adventures. And to be fair, Ritter really does look like Jones in the photos, as the plethora of comments underneath the post readily attests. Instagram user mmphy04 commented, "is she coming back to play Jessica Jones," while agusmakesart asked, "Jessica is that you...?

But there's no official word that we're going to see any more of Jessica Jones, either as a character in some other Marvel project or in another season of her own show. On top of that, it's entirely possible that the Jessica Jones look is entirely coincidental. If you're a fan, cautious optimism is advised.