Disney Snags DC Talent To Direct Marvel Halloween Special Werewolf By Night

In case you weren't aware, Marvel is planning to put out a Halloween special this year centered around the frighteningly underrated "Werewolf by Night" comic and character of the same name, which has grown increasingly popular in recent years following Marvel's decision to totally revamp him.

Now portrayed as a cursed Native American man named Jake Gomez, the 2022 version of Werewolf by Night is much bigger and more brooding than past iterations, with him taking on a Hulk-like appearance instead of "The Wolf Man"-esque vibes that the original Jack Russell character gave off (via Marvel Fandom). The Gomez iteration was first introduced in 2020 and ultimately pumped new life into the long-unnoticed comic series. Over the years, Werewolf by Night would often show up in more popular comics like "Moon Knight" and "Morbius: The Living Vampire" as a supporting character or villain. There's been talk of him possibly appearing in the "Moon Knight" series for Disney+, but this hasn't been confirmed yet.

In November 2021, however, Marvel Studios announced that its resident Lycan would be getting his very own special for All Hallows' Eve this year. According to reports, actor Gael García Bernal will star in the titular role. And now, Marvel has revealed who will be directing him.