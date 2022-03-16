The Real Reason Halo Is A TV Series Instead Of A Movie

In some alternate universe, there is no "Halo" TV series premiering on March 24, but a massive feature film of the best-selling Xbox video game franchise, produced by Peter Jackson and directed by Neill Blomkamp. A movie adaptation of the games was planned once upon a time, and Blomkamp was set to make his directorial debut with the project. But, alas, the project never got off the ground; instead, Blomkamp and Jackson teamed up on "District 9" in 2009.

Now, in this timeline, "Halo" has come together in the form of a Paramount+ streaming series consisting of nine episodes in its first season. The Pablo Schreiber-led show is a massive swing for the Paramount project, costing over $90 million to produce, as detailed in a new look at the upcoming series from Variety. It has also already been greenlit for a second season, a public sign of confidence from the streamer ahead of the premiere. Most video game adaptations are made for the big screen, like this year's "Uncharted," and many have failed to connect with audiences in a big way, like "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time." And so, "Halo" will be a kind of test for video game adaptations as an expensive TV series on a fairly new streamer.

What many fans may be wondering, especially considering the project's long and somewhat chaotic development history, is how the "Halo" video games went from potential blockbuster movie adaptation to what may be one of the biggest shows for the still-growing Paramount+ streaming platform. Luckily, Variety has revealed that answer through interviews with the show's creatives.