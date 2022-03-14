Final Halo Trailer Will Have You On The Edge Of Your Gaming Chair

"Halo" is one of the most respected and beloved video game franchises of all time. For several decades at this point, players have suited up, gone on missions, and battled against one another online to see who would ultimately emerge victorious. It should come as no surprise to hear that studios have sought after a "Halo" adaptation for quite a long time, and after years of stops and gos, we're finally getting a proper series in the flesh.

"Halo" is set to debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 24. It will follow the epic conflict between humans and an alien menace called the Covenant, bringing together aspects of various games like you've never seen before. Arguably, the biggest change coming to the series is the fact we'll actually get a chance to see Master Chief's face, which has remained hidden throughout the games so far.

With just a couple of weeks left, it's the final push to get the word out on the series, and we have yet another trailer that provides an even better look at what audiences can expect out of the latest show for you to obsess over.