Here's Where You Can Watch Halo Season 1 Online

A proper live action adaptation of the classic "Halo" series of video games has been a long time coming, with plans for such a project dating back to 2005. Following all sorts of production complications in the years since, a live action "Halo" TV series is finally imminent. As detailed at the end of a full-length trailer that first aired in January, the "Halo" TV show will premiere on March 24.

That trailer, which totals just over two minutes in length, also gave existing "Halo" fans some idea of how the project will treat its source material. For example, among numerous other details it revealed is the fact that multiple staples of "Halo" gameplay, like the Energy Sword and the Warthog vehicle, will factor into the series. Furthermore, a unique monster that appears near the trailer's conclusion hints that the show may put its own spin on established lore, given that it has no clear analogue in "Halo" games.

Both existing fans of "Halo" and those that simply enjoy good sci-fi action, then, have reason to look forward to the series' imminent release. Here's how to watch its first season online once it's available.