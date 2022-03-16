Sony And Marvel's Madame Web Just Landed A Euphoria Star

Following the success of "Venom" and its sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," it's not surprising that Sony Pictures is working on expanding its own Marvel universe filled with "Spider-Man"-related heroes, villains, and everyone in between. Audiences are still waiting for the Jared Leto-led "Morbius" to arrive in theaters after numerous delays due to the ongoing pandemic; luckily, it's currently heading for an April 1 release date. Also in the pipeline is "Kraven the Hunter" starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Playing the mysterious character will mark Taylor-Johnson's third comic book role after "Kick-Ass" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

Another long-gestating project now in the works from Sony and Marvel is "Madame Web," which will star Dakota Johnson as the titular psychic character. The hero has a number of telepathic abilities, as well as being able to tap into the "web of reality" so she can see into the future (via /Film). She's typically shown to have myasthenia gravis and uses a life-support machine to stay alive. For the moment, it's not clear if the "Madame Web" movie will incorporate these backstory elements into the version of the character played by Johnson, further adding to our curiosity about the shape the project will take.

Talented British director S.J. Clarkson (Netflix's "The Defenders") is helming the project with a script from Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. This week, we've learned that one of the biggest stars of "Euphoria" will join Johnson, Clarkson, Sazama, and Sharpless in bringing the "Madame Web" story to the big screen.