Final Morbius Trailer Reveals A Dark New Corner Of Sony's Spider-Man Universe

With its two "Venom" movies — and a third on the way — Sony is in the midst of kickstarting its own Marvel Cinematic Universe equivalent, largely centered around "Spider-Man" villains and anti-heroes. Morbius will soon become the second character to lead a Sony Venom-verse entry upon the release of an eponymous and oft-delayed film on April 1.

Back in November of 2021, Marvel released an extensive trailer for "Morbius" showcasing Jared Leto in its titular role and introducing some core story elements. Morbius is, for all intents and purposes, a vampire, and wields a number of powers traditionally taken from or inspired by vampire myths. While Morbius was once a character in Spider-Man comics, he's likely to be taking on this adventure without a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to get in his way.

With the release date of "Morbius" drawing nigh, Sony finally launched a new trailer into the world, giving fans what is likely their last advance look at the film before it hits theaters.