Final Morbius Trailer Reveals A Dark New Corner Of Sony's Spider-Man Universe
With its two "Venom" movies — and a third on the way — Sony is in the midst of kickstarting its own Marvel Cinematic Universe equivalent, largely centered around "Spider-Man" villains and anti-heroes. Morbius will soon become the second character to lead a Sony Venom-verse entry upon the release of an eponymous and oft-delayed film on April 1.
Back in November of 2021, Marvel released an extensive trailer for "Morbius" showcasing Jared Leto in its titular role and introducing some core story elements. Morbius is, for all intents and purposes, a vampire, and wields a number of powers traditionally taken from or inspired by vampire myths. While Morbius was once a character in Spider-Man comics, he's likely to be taking on this adventure without a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to get in his way.
With the release date of "Morbius" drawing nigh, Sony finally launched a new trailer into the world, giving fans what is likely their last advance look at the film before it hits theaters.
Morbius promises plenty of vampire action
Like the "Morbius" trailer that came before it, Sony's latest look at its upcoming dark superhero movie primarily consists of footage of Jared Leto's Morbius, showing off some of his superpowers as he learns about them himself, in what looks to be a proper origin story.
In both his comic book source material and seemingly the upcoming film adaptation, Morbius the Living Vampire was once a well-known biochemist named Dr. Michael Morbius. He acquires his vampire-like powers after infusing himself with the DNA of vampire bats, a reckless and ethically dubious act that grants him a number of bat-related superhuman traits. Rounding out his transformation, Morbius must now subsist on human blood to survive, providing the film with one of its core tensions.
This latest trailer also implies that, even if Sony's Venom-verse is technically distinct from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Morbius" will take place in a continuity at the very least resembling that of the Tom Holland-starring "Spider-Man" movies. Starring alongside Leto are Matt Smith as the villainous Hunger, Adria Arjona as Morbius' fiancée Martine Bancroft, Jared Harris as Morbius' scientific mentor, Tyrese Gibson as an FBI agent, and Michael Keaton in his second appearance as Vulture.
Fans will have their first chance to see just how "Morbius" fits in with other Sony and Marvel movies when it hits theaters on April 1.