Final Moon Knight TV Spot Confirms A Tragic Detail About Marc Spector

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow on Disney+ with the arrival of "Moon Knight," which follows Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) who realizes his life isn't what it seems to be. This will sound familiar to comic book readers, as the character has been a fan-favorite since his debut back in "Werewolf By Night" #32 (via Fandom). Spector was originally a mercenary-for-hire, but when he's left for dead in North Sudan, he crawls into a tomb near the statue of Khonshu — the God of the Moon and protector of travelers at night.

Spector's dying spirit makes a deal with Khonshu, agreeing to act as his agent on Earth while also defending the innocent. This is all because Khonshu doesn't actually exist on our plane of reality, so he can't personally carry out his plans or defeat his enemies. Spector's experience as a mercenary gives him the martial arts skills he needs as a defender of the streets, and his deal with Khonshu grants him a form of immortality as the God resurrects him if and when he dies — a handy ability for dealing with supervillains and other threats.

All of this gives Spector's stories an unpredictable streak, because it's often not clear whether he's hallucinating the wildly supernatural things that he sees. But the latest TV spot for the live-action series confirms a specific detail about Marc Spector.