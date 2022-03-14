Final Moon Knight TV Spot Confirms A Tragic Detail About Marc Spector
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow on Disney+ with the arrival of "Moon Knight," which follows Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) who realizes his life isn't what it seems to be. This will sound familiar to comic book readers, as the character has been a fan-favorite since his debut back in "Werewolf By Night" #32 (via Fandom). Spector was originally a mercenary-for-hire, but when he's left for dead in North Sudan, he crawls into a tomb near the statue of Khonshu — the God of the Moon and protector of travelers at night.
Spector's dying spirit makes a deal with Khonshu, agreeing to act as his agent on Earth while also defending the innocent. This is all because Khonshu doesn't actually exist on our plane of reality, so he can't personally carry out his plans or defeat his enemies. Spector's experience as a mercenary gives him the martial arts skills he needs as a defender of the streets, and his deal with Khonshu grants him a form of immortality as the God resurrects him if and when he dies — a handy ability for dealing with supervillains and other threats.
All of this gives Spector's stories an unpredictable streak, because it's often not clear whether he's hallucinating the wildly supernatural things that he sees. But the latest TV spot for the live-action series confirms a specific detail about Marc Spector.
Marc Spector has dissociative identity disorder
It's fair to say that Marc Spector is an incredibly complicated character due to the fact that he has several personalities, which manifest as a way of dealing with the fact that a god has taken over his brain. The first trailer hints at this as it shows Oscar Isaac playing Stephen Grant — who works in the gift shop of a museum — before an unknown woman rings him on his cellphone and calls him Marc.
But the final TV spot confirms that Spector has dissociative identity disorder, as it explicitly shows the Grant personality talking to a hallucination of the Spector personality. He even wonders if he's a "secret agent" because of everything that's happening to him, but the hero is told "it's a little more complicated."
In the comics, Spector is the dominant identity, whereas Grant, Jake Lockley, Moon Knight, and the sharp-suited Mr. Knight are all alternate personalities. It'll be interesting to see whether all of Spector's identities commune with each other at some point in the series, but it's important to note that this is a real condition (via psychiatry.org) that affects real people.
The final "Moon Knight" TV spot also shows the hero in action, as he throws his crescent moon blades at a pair of goons while falling through the air — so it's clearly going to be just as action-packed as the comics. Thankfully there isn't long to wait, as the series starts streaming on March 30.