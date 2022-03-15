First Ms. Marvel Trailer Reveals A Key Piece Of The MCU's Future
The trailer for "Ms. Marvel" has dropped, and one thing is clear — Marvel's Disney+ shows will continue to be critical pieces of the overarching MCU narrative and not simply disposable side stories.
Ms. Marvel is a more recent addition to Marvel lore, making her comic debut in 2014. Born Kamala Khan, she is a 16-year-old from New Jersey who looks up to superheroes like Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. In the Marvel comics, Kamala gains the ability to extend her limbs, alter her appearance, and shape shift. She's also an Inhuman, augmented individuals who resemble the mutants audiences know from the "X-Men" comics and movies.
"Ms. Marvel" is Marvel Studios' latest testament to its efforts to tell more inclusive stories on screen. Kamala is a Muslim Pakistani American, and the cast of the show is predominately non-white, featuring actors like Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Iyad Hajjaj. Newcomer Iman Vellani stars in the titular role, and will be reprising her role in the upcoming film "The Marvels."
Ms. Marvel will have a major impact on Phase 4 of the MCU
"Ms. Marvel" will serve as origin story for Kamala Khan, as well as her introduction into the very crowded field that makes up Marvel's Phase 4. Many have speculated the series will serve as yet another setup for the seemingly inevitable "Young Avengers" story that projects like "Hawkeye" have pretty clearly been building toward, and this first trailer does nothing to dispel that notion.
The Young Avengers team is comprised of teenage heroes who ultimately team to take up the Avengers mantle. We've already met quite a few potential team members in previous projects, including heroes like Kate Bishop/Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld), Eli Bradley/Patriot (Elijah Richardson), Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), Cassie Lang/Stature (Kathryn Newton), Tommy Maximoff/Speed (Jett Klyne), and Billy Maximoff/Wiccan (Julian Hilliard).
There's no official word yet on a "Young Avengers" film or series, but as with everything the MCU does, introducing these characters throughout many projects is definitely a deliberate choice. "Ms. Marvel" is certainly a welcome addition to MCU canon, and if this trailer is any indication, it'll be another excellent watch.