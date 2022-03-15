First Ms. Marvel Trailer Reveals A Key Piece Of The MCU's Future

The trailer for "Ms. Marvel" has dropped, and one thing is clear — Marvel's Disney+ shows will continue to be critical pieces of the overarching MCU narrative and not simply disposable side stories.

Ms. Marvel is a more recent addition to Marvel lore, making her comic debut in 2014. Born Kamala Khan, she is a 16-year-old from New Jersey who looks up to superheroes like Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. In the Marvel comics, Kamala gains the ability to extend her limbs, alter her appearance, and shape shift. She's also an Inhuman, augmented individuals who resemble the mutants audiences know from the "X-Men" comics and movies.

"Ms. Marvel" is Marvel Studios' latest testament to its efforts to tell more inclusive stories on screen. Kamala is a Muslim Pakistani American, and the cast of the show is predominately non-white, featuring actors like Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Iyad Hajjaj. Newcomer Iman Vellani stars in the titular role, and will be reprising her role in the upcoming film "The Marvels."