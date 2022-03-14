This Fan-Favorite Villain Won't Be Returning In Obi-Wan Kenobi

"Star Wars" fans got some great news last week when the first official trailer for the upcoming series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" debuted online. Set to hit Disney+ on May 25 (the anniversary of the debut of "A New Hope"), the series will fill in some of the gaps between "Revenge of the Sith" and the beginning of the original "Star Wars" trilogy. Specifically, the show will follow an aging Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) on Tatooine as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker as the future Jedi Master lives out his unassuming childhood on a moisture farm. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is directed by Deborah Chow, who also directed multiple fan-favorite episodes of "The Mandalorian" prior to her involvement in this upcoming "Star Wars" series.

The exact plot of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" remains shrouded in mystery at this time, but fans can expect some notable characters to show up, especially when it comes to beloved villains from the "Star Wars" universe. In fact, in the recent trailer included some major teases for the return of both Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) as well as The Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend). However, it now seems that more information has come out regarding a fan-favorite "Star Wars" villain who will not be returning for the show.