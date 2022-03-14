The Law & Order Legend Who Will Appear In An Upcoming Organized Crime Episode

Each week that it airs, "Law & Order: Organized Crime" pits longtime "Law & Order" lead Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) against a sector of the world of organized crime in New York City. While "Law & Order" is a massive, long-running franchise, "Organized Crime" is only in the midst of its second season. During the relatively short amount of time the show has been on the air, it's paired elements familiar to fans of the series, like Stabler's famous intensity, with ideas entirely new to the world of "Law & Order." For example, a romance between newcomers Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) and Malachi Mintock (Wesam Keesh) has particularly become a hit among viewers.

"Organized Crime" arguably reached its apex in Season 2, Episode 8, which concluded a story arc focused on an Albanian gang known as the Kosta Organization. Since then, the show has bolstered its cast with the addition of actor Jennifer Beals, known to some viewers as cantina owner Madam Garsa in "The Book of Boba Fett." While she portrays a character entirely new to the "Law & Order" universe, a franchise staple will soon appear alongside her and the rest of the series' cast in an upcoming episode of "Organized Crime," according to a recent announcement.