Law & Order: Organized Crime Just Added A Big Star From The Book Of Boba Fett

NBC's "Law & Order: Organized Crime" is reportedly pulling a massive new name out of the "Star Wars" universe — specifically from Disney+'s "The Book of Boba Fett" — and sliding them into the ongoing second season. But can you guess who?

Unfortunately for "Organized Crime" fans, the budding drama series won't be airing another episode until after the 2022 Winter Olympics, with an official return date set for February 24. But that doesn't mean Dick Wolf's creative wheels just stop turning. The legendary showrunner has 12 episodes left on his schedule after debuting the second season of his "Law & Order" spinoff back in September 2021 and there's been no shortage of twists and turns ever since. As the tension continues to mount between Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott), it appears that a new threat is apparently lurking in the shadows, one that reportedly involves Wolf's new cast member from a galaxy far, far away.