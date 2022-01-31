Law & Order: Organized Crime Just Added A Big Star From The Book Of Boba Fett
NBC's "Law & Order: Organized Crime" is reportedly pulling a massive new name out of the "Star Wars" universe — specifically from Disney+'s "The Book of Boba Fett" — and sliding them into the ongoing second season. But can you guess who?
Unfortunately for "Organized Crime" fans, the budding drama series won't be airing another episode until after the 2022 Winter Olympics, with an official return date set for February 24. But that doesn't mean Dick Wolf's creative wheels just stop turning. The legendary showrunner has 12 episodes left on his schedule after debuting the second season of his "Law & Order" spinoff back in September 2021 and there's been no shortage of twists and turns ever since. As the tension continues to mount between Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott), it appears that a new threat is apparently lurking in the shadows, one that reportedly involves Wolf's new cast member from a galaxy far, far away.
Jennifer Beals to play wife of new antagonist
According to Deadline, Hollywood star Jennifer Beals — aka Madam Garsa on "The Book of Boba Fett" — will be coming on board later this season as the wife of new antagonist Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson). Webb is described as a New York drug kingpin who heads the Marcy Corporation. Deadline reports that Dylan McDermott will be finishing out his ongoing storyline with Christopher Meloni and taking on a new lead role for another Dick Wolf-helmed drama, "FBI: Most Wanted."
In addition to "The Book of Boba Fett," Beals currently stars on and executive produces the Showtime series "The L Word: Generation " and she's set to co-lead a Netflix film called "Luckiest Girl Alive." Some of her most famous work includes "Flashdance," "Devil in a Blue Dress," "The Last Days of Disco," "The Book of Eli," and NBC's "Taken" series. Her character on "Book of Boba Fett" serves as the owner of the Sanctuary cantina in Mos Espa, which is overseen by Fett (Temuera Morrison). The Disney+ spinoff is currently five episodes deep into its debut season, with two left to go.