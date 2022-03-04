Atlanta Season 3 Trailer Was Worth The Wait

Fans have long been waiting for word on the return of Donald Glover's "Atlanta," and now they have their first look at Season 3, debuting March 24 on FX. Since its debut in 2016, "Atlanta" has been a signature hit for FX with the series often blurring the lines between drama, comedy, and other genres like horror. With five Emmy Awards, "Atlanta" is no stranger to acclaim, but fans have unfortunately had to wait for a long time for new episodes of the series.

Season 2 of "Atlanta" aired in 2018, leaving viewers stunned with jaw-dropping episodes such as "Teddy Perkins." The third and fourth seasons of the show were shot back to back, but like so many other projects, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FX has now released the first trailer for the show's upcoming third season, giving fans a long-awaited look at what Earn (Glover), Paper Boi (Bryan Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) have been up to since fans last saw them.