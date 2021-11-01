Donald Glover Teases Atlanta Season 3 With A Creepy Video

It's been a long three years since we parted ways for the second season of "Atlanta" in 2018, and since then, fans have been waiting to get any information they can on when we're going to be reunited with Earn (Donald Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield). The last major update was that filming had been completed in August for Season 3, leaving FX chairman John Landgraf to extend his excitement of what's in store. When it came to the third season of "Atlanta," Landgraf said (via Deadline), "It's in post-production, and it's a lengthy post-production process, and part of that is because they're currently in production of Season 4 in Atlanta. All the scripts for that season have been written, and I absolutely adore the scripts for both seasons."

So given there's not one but two seasons of the award-winning show in the pipeline, there's undoubtedly some footage, some tasty morsel of what's in store to show us? Well, thankfully, following a recent tweet from shows creator Glover himself, we've finally got a look — it's just you need to get into Gilga to see it.