Adrien Brody Explains Why Clean Was A Labor Of Love A Decade In The Making - Exclusive Interview

Now, tell me about the original music and score. This is really the first big project you've done that for, but I know music is also a passion of yours. What does music allow you to do that acting doesn't?

Music is a language. It's a form of [language], expressing an emotional space. Acting, similarly, is a way of communicating and expressing and inhabiting emotion. I've been making, producing, and composing music, making beats, that's similarly influenced from my culture and growing up in New York. As I was making this film, I couldn't help feeling this deep connection between the sounds that emanated from me, and maybe they were even more keyed into a kind of dark longing as I was living and feeling the energy of this character that I was portraying day in and day out.

I first came up with a theme for "Clean," and then I came up with some other tracks. I started to realize that voice that was within me, that yearned to tell this story, was also similarly inspired by the music that I'd been making for all these years. I had been struggling with how to justify putting that music out into a place that made sense in a cohesive way, and this was it. It was a wonderful creative process. Essentially, I got to further express the characters, the world, and the heartache and longing within this character through the music that I got to compose.

"Clean" is a little different for you. It's like a one-man vigilante action film. Was it fun to explore that angle of yourself and that angle of film?

Oh, yes, definitely. That's also part of the inspiration. I mean, I definitely yearned to play a complex, flawed protagonist. But within those, there's a strength. It represents my own, I would say, rage at our collective helplessness against all of these oppressive forces that are dominating us, that are destructive to our communities, and the vast chasm between the impoverished people in this country, and the world, for that matter. But in our great nation, people are feeling very helpless and isolated. And this is pre-pandemic that it plagued me.

And so, to purge that in a fictional sense is very cathartic. I think it's relatable, and I don't think I'm the only person that feels like they're so done with feeling crushed by these things, or witnessing these things crushing people we love. What we try to accomplish is to make that a relatable, exciting, accessible action-oriented thing, but with a lot of sensitivity.