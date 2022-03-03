Why Dino Arbogast From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar
Ever since its debut, "Blue Bloods" has continued to remain a beloved fixture of the CBS weekly lineup for well over a decade. Much of this is due to the show's continuous emphasis on family, and the core dynamic of the Reagans, as most famously embodied by their weekly dinner scenes. That said, with such longevity, the series has seen a large number of characters come and go over the years. One such character is Dino Arbogast, the Chief of the NYPD who served on the force from Season 2 to Season 4 before resigning from the department amid a blackmail scandal in 2014.
Dino Arbogast might seem familiar to fans of "Blue Bloods." That is because the character is portrayed by John Ventimiglia. Born in 1963, he has worked consistently in film and television since the early 1990s, developing a robust resume featuring some incredible projects on the big and small screens. Given his lengthy career in Hollywood, as well as his notable credits, let's dive in and take a deeper look at some of the biggest and best roles that fans of "Blue Bloods" may recognize this veteran actor from.
John Ventimiglia has appeared on several iterations of Law & Order
"Law & Order" is one of the longest-running and most successful television franchises in history, maintaining strong viewership on the mainline series as well as several spin-off shows. By virtue of its procedural format, the franchise has maintained a revolving door of frequent guest stars and known actors to take on supporting roles. One such actor was John Ventimiglia, who appeared in five episodes of the main "Law & Order" series between 1994 and 2010. This wasn't a recurring role, though — at least, not for the most part. Over the course of those episodes, he played four distinct characters. The most prominent of these was Attorney Dibbens in 2009, a role he reprised one year later, in 2010.
However, the main "Law & Order" series is not the only show in the franchise that Ventimiglia appeared in during his career. He also appeared in a 2007 episode of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" as well as a 2013 episode of "Law & Order: SVU." With a new season of "Law & Order" hitting NBC after more than a decade, only time will tell if audiences get to see Ventimiglia show up yet again for a brand-new guest appearance in the Dick Wolf universe, as well as whether Dibbens comes back, or if he plays yet another new character altogether.
John Ventimiglia played Artie Bucco on The Sopranos
Following a long line of smaller roles in film and television projects, John Ventimiglia went on to what could arguably be considered his career-defining role in 1999 when HBO debuted "The Sopranos." On the hit crime series, Ventimiglia portrayed Artie Bucco, the childhood friend of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and owner of an Italian restaurant frequented by various members of the mob. Throughout the run of the series, Artie is frequently portrayed as the everyman of the cast, as well as someone who grows increasingly jealous of the power and influence that a criminal like Tony can wield.
Ventimiglia's involvement in "The Sopranos" would go on to last the entire run of the show. Over the course of Artie's arc, the character would go on to experience a series of downfalls for his attempts to overstep his lifestyle and try to prove his manhood –- putting both his restaurant and his marriage at risk in the process. He ultimately survives the events of the series, having repaired much of the damage caused by his relationship with Tony. In "The Sopranos" prequel film, "The Many Saints of Newark," young Artie Bucco is portrayed by Matteo Russo.
John Ventimiglia played Detective Farelli in Notorious
Films chronicling the lives of infamous rappers have become a sub-genre in their own right, with films like "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," "Straight Outta Compton" and "All Eyez On Me" exploring the lives of some of rap's biggest personalities. In 2009, "Notorious" opened in theaters and told the life story of Christopher Wallace a.k.a The Notorious B.I.G. (Jamal Woolard). In the film, John Ventimiglia appears as Detective Farelli, a police officer who tries to coax a confession out of a young Notorious B.I.G. after he is arrested for possession of an illegal firearm. However, his friend D-Roc (Dennis L.A. White) ultimately takes the fall for him.
"Notorious" debuted to mixed reactions and reviews upon its debut in 2009. However, the film did earn some notable fans in the critical community. Specifically, legendary film critic Roger Ebert gave the film a positive review upon its release. One of the key pieces of rationale for the positive review was the fact that "Notorious" was willing to focus more on the private, persona life of The Notorious B.I.G., rather than the larger-than-life public persona.
John Ventimiglia played Detective Costa on Jessica Jones
John Ventimiglia has appeared in numerous legendary TV series over the course of his career, but he is also a small part of one of the world's biggest franchises — the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that is. Specifically, he had a role as Detective Costa in the Marvel Netflix series "Jessica Jones." For much of the series, Costa would serve as Jessica Jones' (Krysten Ritter) primary contact within the NYPD, providing assistance and intelligence as she investigated bizarre superhuman cases in New York. Despite encountering incredible family difficulties as a result of his high-stress job as a New York City detective, Jones ultimately helps him track down many of the city's most dangerous bad guys.
Of course, while the "Defenders" characters like Jessica Jones have been absent from the Marvel scene ever since their shows were canceled by Netflix, recent developments in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Hawkeye" have seen this darker corner of the MCU pop up its head again, through the reintroduction of Daredevil aka Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). Could Jessica Jones and her unbreakable ex-boyfriend Luke Cage (Mike Colter) be far behind — particularly now that the Netflix shows are going to be moving to Disney+? And if these superheroes are coming back, will smaller characters like Detective Costa return, as well? As of right now there is no guarantee that anything like that will occur, but it would likely be well-received by many fans of the "Jessica Jones" corner of the Marvel world.