Why Dino Arbogast From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar

Ever since its debut, "Blue Bloods" has continued to remain a beloved fixture of the CBS weekly lineup for well over a decade. Much of this is due to the show's continuous emphasis on family, and the core dynamic of the Reagans, as most famously embodied by their weekly dinner scenes. That said, with such longevity, the series has seen a large number of characters come and go over the years. One such character is Dino Arbogast, the Chief of the NYPD who served on the force from Season 2 to Season 4 before resigning from the department amid a blackmail scandal in 2014.

Dino Arbogast might seem familiar to fans of "Blue Bloods." That is because the character is portrayed by John Ventimiglia. Born in 1963, he has worked consistently in film and television since the early 1990s, developing a robust resume featuring some incredible projects on the big and small screens. Given his lengthy career in Hollywood, as well as his notable credits, let's dive in and take a deeper look at some of the biggest and best roles that fans of "Blue Bloods" may recognize this veteran actor from.