Rumor Report: Is Finn Wolfhard Joining The MCU?

Marvel Studios runs a notoriously tight ship, as you might expect from a branch of the House of Mouse). So, when a recent, unconfirmed rumor places a popular young actor whose popularity seems to be growing day by day squarely inside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's going to grab the attention of fans everywhere. At this point, the rumor could be considered purely speculative, especially considering there is no official statement from Marvel, Disney, or the actor at the center of this intriguing story — Finn Wolfhard. More than a decade into its existence, the MCU is wildly successful, with more than 30 movies under its belt and a mind-blowing $25 billion earned for the studio's storytelling efforts (via The Numbers). As the MCU grows, new and exciting names get drawn into its orbit, which means it's not too surprising Wolfhard's name has been thrown around in casting conversations.

Wolfhard's star is rising quickly these days, primarily due to his ongoing role in Netflix's 1980s sci-fi series "Stranger Things." The actor earned his first wave of major recognition thanks to his performance as Mike Wheeler, a young boy who, along with his friends, is drawn into a vast government conspiracy involving otherwordly monsters and a girl with psychic powers. Following this breakout success, Wolfhard appeared in the new adaptation of Stephen King's "It," as well as "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," which is a direct sequel to the "Ghostbusters" franchise.

So, can we trust this new rumor that, once again, places Wolfhard into the MCU? Here's what we know.