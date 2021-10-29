Finn Wolfhard's Latest Remarks About Stranger Things Season 4 Will Have Fans Hyped
Even with the mammoth success of shows like "Squid Game," "Midnight Mass," and other horrific entries on Netflix to keep fans busy, one of the streamer's biggest hits has yet to return and fans are chomping at the bit. Slowed down (just like everything else) by the pandemic last year, the fourth season of "Stranger Things" wrapped in September (via Screen Rant), following up with a tasty bit of teaser footage shortly after. Even with a preview, though, audiences are still in the dark as to what the future holds for Hawkins' heroes, but thankfully one of its own has some interesting comments on what we can expect.
Talking on The Matt Wilkinson Show (via Decider) "Stranger Things" star and proton-packing hero from "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" Finn Wolfhard shared as much as he could about what the fourth season will deliver. It will need to handle the fallout of Season 3 that saw Hopper (David Harbour) disappear and presumed dead, with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and friends leaving the town of Hawkins behind. Wolfhard's cryptic clues suggest things are only going to get worse but in the best way possible.
Stranger Things 4 is going to mess us up
The star behind Mike Wheeler admitted that old promises are being kept just like before. "We say it every year like, 'This season's scarier. This season's scarier,'" said Finn Wolfhard. "This season is like truly messed up, and it's going to freak people out a lot."
Thankfully, regardless of the impending twists, turns, and characters back from oblivion (hey, Hopp), the great minds behind this bizarre world still have one main focus: keeping us hooked. "You know [creators] the Duffer Brothers are doing things that people haven't seen before in the show, which is really refreshing," Wolfhard explained. "Because if the show has been going on for as long as it has, you want people to still care."
For the time being, the only major gripe is the wait to see just what's in store for us in Season 4. With no confirmed release date yet, Netflix has the return trip to the Upside Down scheduled for 2022.