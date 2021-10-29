Finn Wolfhard's Latest Remarks About Stranger Things Season 4 Will Have Fans Hyped

Even with the mammoth success of shows like "Squid Game," "Midnight Mass," and other horrific entries on Netflix to keep fans busy, one of the streamer's biggest hits has yet to return and fans are chomping at the bit. Slowed down (just like everything else) by the pandemic last year, the fourth season of "Stranger Things" wrapped in September (via Screen Rant), following up with a tasty bit of teaser footage shortly after. Even with a preview, though, audiences are still in the dark as to what the future holds for Hawkins' heroes, but thankfully one of its own has some interesting comments on what we can expect.

Talking on The Matt Wilkinson Show (via Decider) "Stranger Things" star and proton-packing hero from "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" Finn Wolfhard shared as much as he could about what the fourth season will deliver. It will need to handle the fallout of Season 3 that saw Hopper (David Harbour) disappear and presumed dead, with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and friends leaving the town of Hawkins behind. Wolfhard's cryptic clues suggest things are only going to get worse but in the best way possible.