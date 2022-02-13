Did Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Second Trailer Just Tease An X-Men Legend?
Just as we all calmed down from the excitement of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," things revved right back up with the first trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Then that excitement calmed down (kind of... not really), and then Super Bowl LVI came in hot with the second teaser for the Benedict Cumberbatch flick.
Before the big game kicked off, viewers were treated to a brief tease of the second "Doctor Strange 2" trailer, which was full of zombies, more "What If...?" references, and a deeper look at Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). That teaser directed MCU fans online to watch the full second trailer in all its glory.
It looks like the Scarlet Witch might be more of a villain in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," as many fans had previously suspected. However, one of the biggest moments in the trailer was the tease of a famous Marvel movie character and X-Men legend.
Welcome to the MCU, Patrick Stewart
In the trailer, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is walked into a large room by Ultron-esque robots, which presided over by some kind of council. When he enters, he looks up at a mysterious person, who is only shown from behind. It's only a tiny portion of this person's body that we're shown, but they definitely have a bald head. It's the voice that has everyone thinking Professor X is finally confirmed to appear in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
"We should tell him the truth," the voice says as they look down at Stephen. The tone is unmistakable, and it looks like Patrick Stewart will be reprising his role as Charles Xavier — a character he began portraying in 2000's "X-Men." This would also confirm mutants are now officially part of the cinematic universe, and hopefully, more appear in the second "Doctor Strange" film. For now, Stewart has not commented on his involvement, but this trailer almost certainly does for him.
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" lands in theaters on May 6.