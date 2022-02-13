Did Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Second Trailer Just Tease An X-Men Legend?

Just as we all calmed down from the excitement of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," things revved right back up with the first trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Then that excitement calmed down (kind of... not really), and then Super Bowl LVI came in hot with the second teaser for the Benedict Cumberbatch flick.

Before the big game kicked off, viewers were treated to a brief tease of the second "Doctor Strange 2" trailer, which was full of zombies, more "What If...?" references, and a deeper look at Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). That teaser directed MCU fans online to watch the full second trailer in all its glory.

It looks like the Scarlet Witch might be more of a villain in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," as many fans had previously suspected. However, one of the biggest moments in the trailer was the tease of a famous Marvel movie character and X-Men legend.