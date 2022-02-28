Euphoria Hits A New HBO Milestone With Its Season 2 Finale

"Euphoria" just wrapped up its second season on HBO Max. The first season was approved by critics and audiences alike, so much so that it won multiple Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — awarded to none other than Zendaya. "Euphoria" follows Zendaya's Rue in a very dark and emotional coming-of-age story set in a high school where drugs, sex, and violence run rather rampant. The finale for Season 1 was intense, with viewers watching tensions rise between Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Maddy (Alexa Demie), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) making a very difficult decision, and things being left uncertain between Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer). After all of this, questions were left on the table that seemed to tease a Season 2, which finally arrived this January with a bang.

The entirety of Season 2 has been very hard to watch, as many relationships and friendships have started to unravel for one reason or another. The last couple of episodes featured Rue in a strained situation with her family and friends after lashing out when they took away her drugs, along with seemingly every other character caught up in major drama of their own. Everything sort of came to a breaking point with the highly-anticipated Season 2 finale on Sunday. It was so anticipated, in fact, that it helped "Euphoria" reach a new HBO milestone.