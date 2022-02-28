The Real Reason It Takes Euphoria So Long To Film

"Euphoria" wrapped up its second season on Sunday with the highly anticipated high school play from Lexi (Maude Apatow.) The season was full of extreme highs and extreme lows, taking viewers on a winding story as they caught up with Rue (Zendaya) and the other students at East Highland High School. This go-around was definitely one for the history books as it generated multiple memes, from Maddy's (Alexa Demie) "You better be joking" to Cal's (Eric Dane) "I am who I am."

Now that this season has met its end, fans across social media have the excitement of knowing that "Euphoria" has been greenlit for a third season, but the agony of knowing its arrival is most likely not coming anytime soon. The official "Euphoria" Twitter account announced the show was greenlit for another season but did not specify when fans can expect to see their favorite glitter-covered characters on the small screen again. There is heavy speculation that the show will not return until 2024 due to Zendaya's busy schedule and the gap that took place between Seasons 1 and 2.

Besides COVID-19 delays, the series takes a long time to film. "Euphoria" Season 1 aired in 2019 and production on the second season was delayed due to the pandemic. However, even when the show was able to go back into production, fans didn't get the second season until 2022. So, why does it take so long to film "Euphoria?"