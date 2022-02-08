Euphoria's Jacob Elordi Confirms What We Suspected About Sydney Sweeney's On-Set Behavior
The status quo on "Euphoria" Season 2 rapidly changes each episode, thanks to the pendulum swings of multiple love triangles, including one featuring Nate (Jacob Elordi), Maddy (Alexa Demie), and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).
Nate and Cassie start seeing each other in Season 2 in the aftermath of Nate and Maddy's breakup (and Nate's hospitalization), prompting a direct confrontation between the two friends when Nate inevitably starts looking Maddy's way again. Given the show's frenetic pacing, it's impossible to guess where this plotline will land by the time Season 2's eight episodes have aired. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Elordi said that he feels his character, due to his strained familial relationships, doesn't really understand what love is — and that he largely views Cassie as someone who fits a certain mold, and whom he can exert control over.
Regardless, the new dynamics at play in the HBO series meant actors Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney spent more time working together in the new season. And in the same interview, the 24-year-old Australian actor also gave some insight into what working with Sweeney was like during production of Season 2.
Jacob Elordi said it was a 'treat' working with Sydney Sweeney
Jacob Elordi told Entertainment Weekly, when he was asked about the difference between working with Sydney Sweeney in Season 2 as opposed to Alexa Demie in Season 1, that the difference between his character's relationship with each woman reflected what sort of emotions went into the performance. Whereas his Season 1 romance he describes playing more like a "drama" — due to the conflict between both characters — he explained that his Season 2 arc with Cassie requires playing it more like a "romance film."
One thing he's clear about, in regard to working with Sweeney, is that it's been nothing but a positive experience, saying multiple times that it was "such a treat" to act with her.
"We became a bit of a Bonnie and Clyde. Every time I was in, I was in with her, and vice versa," Elordi said. "And [Sweeney is] so, so good at what she does that it was just such a treat the entire time working with her. She brings it every single take, every single scene. And they're always intense scenes with her as well, but we had so much fun. We got to play all kinds of different dynamics from that first meeting."
In the show's most recent episode, Maddy and Cassie fight after Rue reveals that Cassie and Nate have grown involved — leaving one of the primary love triangles in "Euphoria" in a precarious situation, with just three episodes to go before Season 3.