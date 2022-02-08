Euphoria's Jacob Elordi Confirms What We Suspected About Sydney Sweeney's On-Set Behavior

Jacob Elordi told Entertainment Weekly, when he was asked about the difference between working with Sydney Sweeney in Season 2 as opposed to Alexa Demie in Season 1, that the difference between his character's relationship with each woman reflected what sort of emotions went into the performance. Whereas his Season 1 romance he describes playing more like a "drama" — due to the conflict between both characters — he explained that his Season 2 arc with Cassie requires playing it more like a "romance film."

One thing he's clear about, in regard to working with Sweeney, is that it's been nothing but a positive experience, saying multiple times that it was "such a treat" to act with her.

"We became a bit of a Bonnie and Clyde. Every time I was in, I was in with her, and vice versa," Elordi said. "And [Sweeney is] so, so good at what she does that it was just such a treat the entire time working with her. She brings it every single take, every single scene. And they're always intense scenes with her as well, but we had so much fun. We got to play all kinds of different dynamics from that first meeting."

In the show's most recent episode, Maddy and Cassie fight after Rue reveals that Cassie and Nate have grown involved — leaving one of the primary love triangles in "Euphoria" in a precarious situation, with just three episodes to go before Season 3.