Fans Of Euphoria Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

With the show's steadily increasing viewership, it is no surprise that HBO is keen to keep the party going. Fans should be delighted to hear that "Euphoria" has already been renewed for Season 3 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Season 2 arrived with higher stakes and more drama for the kids of East Highland High to handle — after Rue's relapse in Season 1, it was only natural for "Euphoria" to become more intense.

Outlets such as Digital Spy have criticized the show for its "lack of focus," but HBO doesn't seem to have any complaints. Francesca Orsi, HBO's SVP, Drama Series, has been fully supportive of the show and glad to see it continue. "We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Unfortunately, there is no indication of when Season 3 of "Euphoria" will come out as of yet, so fans will have to be content with surviving on the current season's drama for now.