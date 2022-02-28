This Look At Dylan O'Brien As Nightwing Is Straight-Up Amazing

2022 is set to become the year of Batman. Matt Reeves' highly-anticipated "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson comes out this Friday, Michael Keaton will officially return to don the cowl in Ezra Miller's solo "Flash" movie (via The Wrap), and Ben Affleck will return to his version of Bruce Wayne as well (via Vanity Fair). This means that there will be three actors playing three different versions of Batman in the same year, a feat "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was able to achieve in one movie this past December.

Either way, we're about to get a lot of Batman content very soon, especially with the HBO Max release of "Batgirl" coming sometime in the future. We were introduced to the first image of Leslie Grace's Barbara Gordon in full Batgirl gear back in January via her Twitter post, and after the confirmation of Keaton's Batman again appearing in this, there have been plenty of rumors about other DC characters that could show up — specifically more from the Bat-family. It has been rumored since a Twitter post from Big Screen Leaks in January that "Maze Runner" actor Dylan O'Brien had been approached for the role of Dick Grayson's Nightwing in "Batgirl" and the DC Extended Universe.

Although Brenton Thwaites notably plays the character in HBO Max's "Titans" series, Dick has yet to appear anywhere in the DCEU, and many fans support the possible casting of O'Brien as the first Boy Wonder, including one fan who made some concept art of him as the famed character.