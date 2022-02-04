Ezra Miller Has An Eyebrow-Raising Response To Affleck's Final Batman Appearance In The Flash
This year the world will be going Dark Knight mad with the appearance of not just one, but three Batmans running around the streets of various iterations of Gotham City on the big screen. Robert Pattinson will be the first to flap his cape in Matt Reeves' "The Batman," which arrives next month, while Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will be pointy-eared vigilantes from different dimensions in "The Flash."
It marks an interesting time for this particular pair of performers appearing in Andy Muschietti's upcoming speed-centric film that has been in development since 2013. As Keaton returns as his version of Bruce Wayne from Tim Burton's 1989 movie, Affleck revealed that this will be his final appearance as his take on the character that debuted in Zack Snyder's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." However, a recent, somewhat cryptic post from the scarlet speedster themself, Ezra Miller, suggests that this might not be the case.
Is Ezra Miller hinting that we won't see the last of Affleck's Batman in The Flash?
With comic book movie stars always keen to get in on the fun and stir the rumor-bubbling pot, Miller looks to have thrown in some extra sauce through a recent Instagram story (via ComingSoon.net). Screenshotting an excerpt from Variety's recent interview with Affleck, Miller highlighted the section that referred to the older actor going back to the Batcave "one last time." Keeping with the theme of Dark Knight DC lore, Miller added some Joker-style "HA-HAs" for good measure.
While Affleck has made it pretty clear in recent interviews that he is done donning the cowl, it wouldn't be the first time someone has duped the world into thinking they're done reprising a hero role, only to come back soon after (we're looking at you, Andrew Garfield). For now, we can only wait and see what the future holds for Affleck's Bruce Wayne when "The Flash" sprints into cinemas on November 4.