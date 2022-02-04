Ezra Miller Has An Eyebrow-Raising Response To Affleck's Final Batman Appearance In The Flash

This year the world will be going Dark Knight mad with the appearance of not just one, but three Batmans running around the streets of various iterations of Gotham City on the big screen. Robert Pattinson will be the first to flap his cape in Matt Reeves' "The Batman," which arrives next month, while Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will be pointy-eared vigilantes from different dimensions in "The Flash."

It marks an interesting time for this particular pair of performers appearing in Andy Muschietti's upcoming speed-centric film that has been in development since 2013. As Keaton returns as his version of Bruce Wayne from Tim Burton's 1989 movie, Affleck revealed that this will be his final appearance as his take on the character that debuted in Zack Snyder's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." However, a recent, somewhat cryptic post from the scarlet speedster themself, Ezra Miller, suggests that this might not be the case.