Is Michael Keaton's Batman Finally Confirmed For HBO Max's Batgirl Movie?
DC film fans have known for sometime now that Michael Keaton is set to take on the mantle of the Dark Knight once more. The Hollywood Reporter first indicated in June 2020 that Keaton was in talks to take on the role of Bruce Wayne (aka Batman) again, but it wasn't until April 2021 that Warner Bros. officially confirmed that the 70-year-old actor will appear in "The Flash," alongside star Ezra Miller (via Entertainment Weekly). Though Keaton is not the only Batman set to appear in the movie (Ben Affleck is also returning), promotional material so far indicates that Keaton will play a much more prominent role in the film. A short clip released at DC Fandome this year gave fans a quick glimpse of Keaton's Batsuit and even teased the return of his famous Batmobile (via YouTube).
Keaton first played the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's 1989 film "Batman" and reprised the role three years later in "Batman Returns." Though the actor has not played the character for nearly three decades, news of his role in "The Flash" has given DC fans plenty of ammo to speculate about him potentially returning in an even larger capacity. Comments from Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the directors of HBO Max's upcoming "Batgirl" movie, have even led some fans to wonder if Keaton might appear in that film?
Today, The Hollywood Reporter has finally given us an answer to that question and it sounds like DC fans have even more reason to be excited about it.
Michael Keaton is confirmed for Batgirl
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Keaton is also confirmed to appear as Bruce Wayne (aka Batman) in "Batgirl." Other previously announced members of the "Batgirl" cast include: Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon (aka Batgirl), J.K. Simmons as Gotham Police Commissioner (and Barbara's father) Jim Gordon, Brendan Fraser as Garfield Lynns (aka Firefly), and Jacob Scipio in an unknown role (via IMDb).
Keaton's addition to the cast is certainly an interesting choice with far-reaching implications for the future of the DC Comics Cinematic Universe. Long before Keaton makes his return as Batman, the Matt Reeves-directed film "The Batman" will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022. One has to wonder if Robert Pattinson has any concerns about being upstaged by Keaton's performance in the same role within the same year? Of course, it remains unclear exactly how the various Batmen will be affected by the events of "The Flash," but, as tends to be the game of big-screen adaptations of comic books these days, expect plenty of multiverse/time-travel-related complications.
"The Flash" will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022 (via IMDb). A release date for "Batgirl" has not yet been announced.