Is Michael Keaton's Batman Finally Confirmed For HBO Max's Batgirl Movie?

DC film fans have known for sometime now that Michael Keaton is set to take on the mantle of the Dark Knight once more. The Hollywood Reporter first indicated in June 2020 that Keaton was in talks to take on the role of Bruce Wayne (aka Batman) again, but it wasn't until April 2021 that Warner Bros. officially confirmed that the 70-year-old actor will appear in "The Flash," alongside star Ezra Miller (via Entertainment Weekly). Though Keaton is not the only Batman set to appear in the movie (Ben Affleck is also returning), promotional material so far indicates that Keaton will play a much more prominent role in the film. A short clip released at DC Fandome this year gave fans a quick glimpse of Keaton's Batsuit and even teased the return of his famous Batmobile (via YouTube).

Keaton first played the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's 1989 film "Batman" and reprised the role three years later in "Batman Returns." Though the actor has not played the character for nearly three decades, news of his role in "The Flash" has given DC fans plenty of ammo to speculate about him potentially returning in an even larger capacity. Comments from Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the directors of HBO Max's upcoming "Batgirl" movie, have even led some fans to wonder if Keaton might appear in that film?

Today, The Hollywood Reporter has finally given us an answer to that question and it sounds like DC fans have even more reason to be excited about it.