Fantastic Four Actor Michael Chiklis Has A Word Of Advice For The MCU Reboot

Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated the movie landscape under the auspices of Disney, several Marvel Comics greats found homes at such studios as Sony, 20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures, and Universal. In time, Disney found a way to bring the characters from those studios — including Spider-Man from Sony, the triumvirate of Iron Man, Thor and Captain America from Paramount, and the Hulk from Universal — under one umbrella either through special arrangements ... or in the case of Fox, by acquiring the studio and its massive catalogue, including the "X-Men" and "Fantastic Four" franchises.

The Fantastic Four have had a varying degree of success for Fox, as the 2005 adaptation of the so-called "First Family of Superheroes" earned $333.5 million against a $100 million production budget (via Box Office Mojo). Its 2007 sequel, "Rise of the Silver Surfer," didn't fare as well, but still earned $302 million against a $130 million budget (via Box Office Mojo). The "Fantastic Four" reboot in 2015 (marketed as "Fant4stic") was far less profitable than its predecessors, taking in $167 million globally after Fox stuck $120 million into the film's production.

One of the biggest creative differences between the first two films and the reboot was the use of CGI to create the rockpile of a character known as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. In the earlier movies, Grimm's unique physique was created through the use of make-up, wardrobe, and practical effects applied to Michael Chiklis. Now, with the franchise under the ownership of Disney and Marvel Studios, the characters are certain to make a comeback, with an MCU Fantastic Four reboot already in the works. And when this happens, Chiklis has some words of wisdom about which route Marvel should take.