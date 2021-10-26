John C. Reilly Compares Alana Haim's Licorice Pizza Performance To This Acting Legend

With movies like "There Will Be Blood," "Phantom Thread," and "Inherent Vice" in his filmography, it doesn't come as much of a surprise to learn that writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson's next project is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year.

According to its synopsis, the film, titled "Licorice Pizza," is about "growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973." The coming-of-age story promises to follow Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) and Alana Kane (Alana Haim) as the pair embark on a "treacherous navigation of first love" (via United Artists Releasing).

"Licorice Pizza" also stars Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie, while John C. Reilly, a frequent collaborator of Anderson's, has a supporting role in the film as well. As a result, Reilly recently participated in a conversation for Interview Magazine with fellow "Licorice Pizza" star, Alana Haim, about the film. During the interview, Reilly gushed about how impressive Haim's performance is in "Licorice Pizza," and compared her to another legendary actor. The star — who may be better known for being the guitarist of HAIM, a rock band that counts her two sisters as its other members — is set to make her acting debut in "Licorice Pizza" (via IMDb).

According to Reilly, it's a debut to remember.