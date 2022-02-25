Shelley Hennig Dishes On What She Thinks About Malia's Ending In Teen Wolf - Exclusive

The "Teen Wolf" series often left its fandom divided, especially regarding the show's passionate matchups. Of course, fans rooting for a Stiles and Derek (Sterek) romance were crushed by the Stiles and Lydia (Stydia) endgame, while fans of the latter pairing were thrilled. Meanwhile, Scott and Malia (Scalia) getting together by the show's end took most fans by surprise. Given that Malia and Stiles dated for quite a while, it seems like she would be off-limits for Scott — even if there was something there. But Stiles is an MVP, and he would never deprive his best friend happiness, so by the end of the MTV series, we leave Beacon Hills watching Stydia and Scalia walk off into the sunset (or moonlight, as it were).

Yet, the story doesn't stop just because we can't see it anymore. Let's face it: The "Teen Wolf" characters are 18-year-olds either heading off to college or walking into the rest of their adult lives, and anyone who's lived through that tumultuous period knows how difficult it is to make a high school relationship work as adults. That's not to say it's impossible — and the Beacon Hills alums certainly faced more trauma and horrors than most people will face in their lifetimes. But now that a "Teen Wolf" movie is officially in the works at Paramount+, we'll get a glimpse at which of the show's endgame pairings are actually endgame and which fizzled in the years since the 2017 finale.

As it turns out, Malia actress Shelley Hennig has a few ideas about the relationship status of Malia and Scott (played by Tyler Posey). During an exclusive interview with Looper, Hennig dished on Malia's "Teen Wolf" ending and revealed whether or not she thinks Scalia is still going strong.