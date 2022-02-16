Shelley Hennig Compares Dual Characters On The Woman In The House And Teen Wolf - Exclusive Interview

The premise of the show is that your character's a murder victim, but there were times when it seemed like it was all in Anna's head. Were you at all surprised when you read the script about your character's fate and her con-woman backstory?

When I originally went out for Lisa, I did not know Chastity existed. When I met with the director, he then told Michael, then told me. He was talking to me about this other character like I knew, and I was like, "Wait, I'm sorry. Who's Chastity? I thought I was playing Lisa." He was like, "What? You didn't know?" I was like, "No." And he is like, "Man, they don't tell you actors anything." I was like, "It's cool. Just tell me."

He started telling me about Chastity. I was like, "This is just a gift that keeps on giving." For one, it had Kristen Bell attached, and then I'm here, and now there's another character. It was the gift that kept on giving, for real. I found out about Chastity and how fun is that to play two different ... to have two different lives. That was exciting and a surprise.

I was definitely surprised by who my murderer was ... I don't think anyone really guessed that, or at least no one in my world who [has] given me feedback and their own reviews. They were like, "Okay, that got me. That's a pretty cool twist." I felt the same way when I read the script. I was like, "What?"

That reveal was so incredible. I can't even imagine anyone calling that. It was absolutely wild.

Yeah, they nailed it.

How was that scene to film? Your death scene?

Samsara [Leela Yett] is so good. What a little trooper. It was a technical scene with trying to get the knife right and the blood, but who better to direct a scene like that than Michael Lehmann? That was, in a weird way, nostalgic for me because I loved "Heathers." I saw it when I was older, but that was cool to do bloody scenes with him as the director. Samsara was a trooper. I was more intrigued by the scene with Anna and her and their fight scene. That killed me. When I saw that, I was like, "I've honestly never seen a better dynamic on television, a better fight scene." That really got me.