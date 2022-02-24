Ice-T Reveals The Guest Star He Was Most Starstruck By On "SVU" - Exclusive

It would be a fool's errand to try and tally up all the celebs that have walked onto the set of "Law & Order: SVU" since its beginnings in 1999, with so many fleeting appearances by stars who have appeared as activists, victims, the falsely accused, serial killers, and shady lawyers (ahem, Bradley Cooper). In fact, Esquire has compiled a partial list, including Amanda Seyfried, Zoe Saldana, Sarah Paulson, Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Williams, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Ice-T has his own list, too. The rapper and actor has learned a thing or two about guest stars in his 22-year stint as "SVU's" Fin Tutuola.

"What I've noticed is that all the people who are really made — meaning those people that are real stars — are the nicest people in the world. They have nothing to prove. They're who they are. If you don't know, that's your loss," Ice-T reflected in an exclusive interview with Looper's sister site, Mashed. "When you catch an attitude, you usually catch it from new artists who feel they don't think you know who they are or how important they are. They're throwing a bunch of attitude around. You're like, 'Get over yourself, all right?'"

Yet, speaking of the revolving door of A-listers who have joined him, Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino for an episode, there's one star in particular that stands out to Ice-T.