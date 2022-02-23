Halyna Hutchins' Husband Finally Breaks His Silence On Alec Baldwin's Rust Shooting

Halyna Hutchins' husband, Matt Hutchins, has broken his long-standing silence on the issue of his wife's shooting death, which occurred when a gun held by Alec Baldwin discharged and killed her on a New Mexico movie set last year. In a new interview, which will air tomorrow on NBC, the late cinematographer's widower challenged Baldwin's claims of innocence, saying he felt "so angry" watching the "30 Rock" actor's interviews in recent months.

Asked by interviewer Hoda Kotb whether blame for the death lies with Baldwin, Matt Hutchins said, "The idea that the person holding the gun, causing it to discharge, is not responsible, is absurd to me," as quoted by Entertainment Tonight. In an appearance on ABC in November, Baldwin discussed his perspective on the incident and claimed that he did not pull the trigger on the weapon which killed the 42-year-old Halyna, saying, "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them." What caused the gun to discharge is one of the central — and yet uncertain — facts around which the "Rust" investigation hinges.

In reaction to Baldwin's repeated claims of innocence, Matt Hutchins responded, "Watching him, I just felt so angry. I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly, in such a detailed way, and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her."