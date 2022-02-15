Alec Baldwin And Rust Producers Respond To Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Alec Baldwin and his legal team have issued an official response to the wrongful death lawsuit that was hurled against him Tuesday, Feb. 15, by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot by the "30 Rock" star back in October while on the set of their Western drama "Rust."

Baldwin, who is accused of displaying "reckless behavior" that led to Hutchins' death and the shooting itself, offered his side of the story in a statement to Deadline. "Everyone's hearts and thoughts remain with Halyna's family as they continue to process this unspeakable tragedy," said Baldwin and his legal team, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP. "We continue to cooperate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the 'Rust' set in the first place," they added. "He (Baldwin), Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a 'cold gun' — meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise."

According to Baldwin, the entire cast and crew followed strict protocol for declaring the weapon he was using safe, and because of this, he shouldn't be involved in a lawsuit at all.