Cassandra Freeman Explains How Bel-Air Explores Aunt Viv In 2022 - Exclusive

One of the challenges of rebooting a show as iconic as "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is that sometimes the new versions of the characters are too reminiscent of the original. To ensure that wouldn't happen here, the actors in the new "Bel-Air" (now streaming on Peacock) were given a very important note. "[Co-writer/executive producer] Morgan Cooper told us that we didn't have to fill the shoes, we got to make our own shoes," actress Cassandra Freeman (who plays Aunt Viv) revealed. "Because those shoes ... are so much a part of the culture, they're tattooed on our brain. It was much more about, 'Who are these people today in 2022?' A lot of things stay the same, and then some real big subtleties might change along the way."

For Freeman, bringing Aunt Viv into 2022 meant digging into the hopes and dreams she gave up when she decided to marry and have children, a highly relatable storyline that's rarely seen on TV and even more rarely seen in the context of the story of a Black family. As Freeman explained, "With her, it's about her art career — that was a big thing — and about what happens to a woman when she puts her career on the back burner to support her husband's dream and to support her kids. That's something that we all know about. I don't think we've seen it through the prism of someone who looks like me, necessarily."

Freeman added, "That's why [in] those first few episodes, Vivian looks the way she looks. She looks pretty cookie cutter, she looks perfect for the world of 'Bel-Air,' but who is she on the inside? You get to see that tension and what blooms out of the discovery of her maybe reclaiming her passion of art."

New episodes of "Bel-Air" are available on Thursdays on Peacock.