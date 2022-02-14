Bel-Air's Adrian Holmes & Cassandra Freeman Bring Uncle Phil And Aunt Viv To Life - Exclusive Interview

You're both playing beloved characters that are embedded in the culture in a lot of ways already. Adrian, in particular, you're playing a character originated by the late, great James Avery. Did that add an additional layer of challenge in developing this version of Uncle Phil?

Adrian Holmes: Well, it made it that much more special because of what he did and the fact that he's not here with us anymore, unfortunately. I really wanted to make sure that I did it justice, that I was of service to this iconic role. I really wanted to be authentic, and tell my side of it, like how I saw the role. It's a tribute to him for me, giving back to him.

Cassandra, how did you go about differentiating your version of Aunt Viv from the versions in the sitcom?

Cassandra Freeman: [Co-writer/executive producer] Morgan Cooper told us that we didn't have to fill the shoes, we got to make our own shoes. Because those shoes, like you said, are so much a part of the culture, they're tattooed on our brain. It was much more about, "Who are these people today in 2022?" A lot of things stay the same, and then some real big subtleties might change along the way.

With her, it's about her art career – that was a big thing – and about what happens to a woman when she puts her career on the back burner to support her husband's dream and to support her kids. That's something that we all know about. I don't think we've seen it through the prism of someone who looks like me, necessarily. That's why [in] those first few episodes, Vivian looks the way she looks. She looks pretty cookie cutter, she looks perfect for the world of Bel-Air, but who is she on the inside? You get to see that tension and what blooms out of the discovery of her maybe reclaiming her passion of art.