Why Star Wars Made Oscar Isaac Hesitant To Join Marvel's Moon Knight

For the better part of a decade, Oscar Isaac has been one of Hollywood's most in-demand leading men, most notably for his role as Poe Dameron in the most recent trilogy of Disney Star Wars films. He was also the all-powerful villain Apocalypse in the X-Men installment of that name, Duke Leto Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," and will voice Spider-Man 2099 in the upcoming "Spider-Verse" sequel.

However, Isaac built his brand as an actor's actor with his performances in acclaimed smaller films, including the one-two punch of Alex Garland's sci-fi horror projects "Ex Machina" and "Annihilation," where he starred as a terrifying tech CEO and a traumatized soldier, respectively.

For his next major role, Isaac will star in Marvel's new Disney+ show "Moon Knight" as Marc Spector, an ex-marine with dissociative identity disorder who finds himself endowed with mystical powers from the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham). With the Marvel Cinematic Universe consistently proving out to be one of the safest bets in Hollywood for an actor looking to keep a high profile, it seems like taking the leading role in such a project would be a dream job. But according to Isaac, he had some reservations, and in a recent profile, he explained why his past success with franchise blockbusters made him hesitant to accept the mantle of Moon Knight — until he saw just how exciting this specific project really was.