Moon Knight Will Feature This Legendary Oscar Winner As Khonshu
The Disney+ series "Moon Knight" is a little over a month away from finally premiering, and it's set to be perhaps one of the more unique entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. The show will focus on Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder, who is empowered by the ancient Egyptian lunar god Khonshu.
Given Khonshu's prominent role in Moon Knight's comic book mythology, fans have hungrily awaited glimpses of the character's appearance on screen (with the second trailer offering the closest look so far). So, there have only been teases regarding what sort of storyline "Moon Knight" will be offering, but fans do know that Oscar Isaac is playing the lead role — which involves playing all of Spector's personalities — while Ethan Hawke will step into the role of cult leader Arthur Harrow, the antagonist for the series.
However, while Khonshu's mysterious role in the series will likely stay mysterious until the premiere, today saw the confirmation that the moon deity — usually depicted as a larger-than-life figure with a giant bird's skull — will be voiced by a legendary Oscar-winning actor.
F. Murray Abraham will play Khonshu in Moon Knight
Per Disney, it has been confirmed that legendary Oscar-winning actor F. Murray Abraham will be playing the moon god Khonshu for the upcoming "Moon Knight" series on Disney+.
This is seemingly further proof that Marvel intends to stack the show with A-listers. This will be Abraham's first foray into the MCU or live-action comic book adaptation territory, though it's by no means the actor's first high profile role. Abraham has been active in Hollywood since the late 1950s, and has starred or appeared in dozens of movies, television shows, and theatrical productions. He won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in "Amadeus," which released in 1984. Since that time, he's appeared in high profile films like "Scarface," "Star Trek: Insurrection," and "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World."
Khonshu is a very complex character in the comics, with sometimes unclear (and shady) motives, so landing an actor of Abraham's caliber is a big grab for Disney and the MCU at large.