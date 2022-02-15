Moon Knight Will Feature This Legendary Oscar Winner As Khonshu

The Disney+ series "Moon Knight" is a little over a month away from finally premiering, and it's set to be perhaps one of the more unique entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. The show will focus on Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder, who is empowered by the ancient Egyptian lunar god Khonshu.

Given Khonshu's prominent role in Moon Knight's comic book mythology, fans have hungrily awaited glimpses of the character's appearance on screen (with the second trailer offering the closest look so far). So, there have only been teases regarding what sort of storyline "Moon Knight" will be offering, but fans do know that Oscar Isaac is playing the lead role — which involves playing all of Spector's personalities — while Ethan Hawke will step into the role of cult leader Arthur Harrow, the antagonist for the series.

However, while Khonshu's mysterious role in the series will likely stay mysterious until the premiere, today saw the confirmation that the moon deity — usually depicted as a larger-than-life figure with a giant bird's skull — will be voiced by a legendary Oscar-winning actor.