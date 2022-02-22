Timothy Spall From The Last Bus Shares A Heartwarming Tribute To Fellow Harry Potter Alum Alan Rickman - Exclusive

When it comes to working with Alan Rickman, co-star Timothy Spall said there have been so many fond memories. "The one thing I can tell you about Alan, considering that, apart from the tragedy of his loss and losing him at such a young age, really, in this day and age, he practically played so many sinister, rather formidable, terrifying characters — not always, but [he] was brilliant at it." Spall added that Rickman's lovely disposition was quite the opposite. "The man himself was so different, [he] was so warm, was so kind and genuinely kind. On 'Harry Potter,' even when he wasn't working, there wasn't a day when he wasn't coming in with a group of kids. There [were] always phone calls, 'Can I come on the set?' He'd be bringing friends' children to show them around."

Spall even has his own story about how Alan Rickman made his loved ones feel special. "On one occasion, he met my mother-in-law, who was with my wife. He wasn't used to meeting really anybody, apart from me, and he was absolutely charming with her," Spall recalled. "He was a really charming, very witty, and deeply intelligent and funny man, and also very, very bright — and actually one of the best actors of his time, really. We've had the privilege of having him and the tragedy of losing him. It was great to work with him."