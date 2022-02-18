How Tom Riley Discovered The Big Twist In The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window - Exclusive

Unsurprisingly, the filming process for "The Woman In The House" was as unique as the premise. As actor Tom Riley said, "What was unusual about this one — in comparison to how a longer-running series would be, rather than a limited series — is that we knew everything from the beginning, and what was great is, we had one director for the entire show."

While fans may view scenes and episodes in order, they're not often filmed that way. "We do stuff from Episode 2 on one day and then stuff from Episode 8 the next day, then stuff from Episode 1 the third day, depending on the locations' availability. We had to know what was ahead," Riley noted. "As far as that reveal's concerned, when I was reading [the scripts], it was the closest I got to discovering, by reading all the episodes in a row. It felt simultaneously like the stupidest possible [ending] and the perfect one." That just about sums up the scene as young Emma (Samsara Yett) is revealed as the protagonist and ends up in a showdown with Anna (Kristen Bell).

"We are building very clearly towards something absurd, and no matter how absurd you think it can get, we go one step further. My favorite thing about the absurd reveal at the end is the fact her motivations are so ... They're just weak," Riley added. Noting character Emma's ridiculous reasoning for killing the character of Lisa, Riley continued, "We've led the audience down the garden path of trying to work out what the motivation would be amongst all these deep-thinking adults, and it's just some kid being pissed off. It's good stuff."