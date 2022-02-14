Tom Riley On Working With Kristen Bell In The Woman In The House - Exclusive

On what it was like working with Kristen Bell, Tom Riley said, "It's all fun memories. She's a blast. It was great to work with her, not only because she is so committed to getting the show to the best possible place it can be and doing the best work she can, but she's also just a great hang — on and off set." Despite having a prestigious acting resume, Bell doesn't let it get to her head. Riley added, "You never feel the pressure to work to an extent that you're not comfortable with. She generally makes life easier for everyone on set, in front of the camera and behind."

Discussing his biggest takeaways from the series, Riley noted, "It was something that felt original and unpredictable, and I really was looking forward to spending three months with Kristen being silly in Los Angeles and could never predict this is where we would end up."

Kristen Bell isn't the only actress Riley had a great time working with. His onscreen girlfriend Shelley Hennig also provided some entertaining moments for the actor. On if he wished that he had more scenes with Hennig, he said, "I do. I love Shelley. She's a blast. She's got a really anarchic, dark, chaotic sense of humor. I didn't know her before, but I really enjoyed spending time with her. She's incredibly talented. I would've loved to have done more stuff with her."

The first season of "The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window" is now streaming on Netflix.