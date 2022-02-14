Tom Riley On Working With Kristen Bell In The Woman In The House - Exclusive
Fans just can't stop talking about the new Netflix show, "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" —and it's easy to see why. The series' clever play on the thriller genre produced a plot twist-filled ride for fans to devour in one sitting. While some viewers haven't quite realized the show is a parody, "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" has something for everyone — including its star-studded cast.
Kristen Bell leads the charge as the lonely former housewife Anna who doses herself with a hefty combination of wine, narcotics, and a dash of hysteria. The "Good Place" alum is joined by her hunky neighbor Neil (Tom Riley) and his onscreen girlfriend Lisa, played by former "Teen Wolf" actress Shelley Hennig. When Anna thinks she just witnessed Lisa's murder, things get pretty dicey — and it's not just the chicken casserole.
During an exclusive interview with Looper, Tom Riley dished on what it was like working with Kristen Bell and Shelley Hennig on the set of "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window."
The bell of the thriller
On what it was like working with Kristen Bell, Tom Riley said, "It's all fun memories. She's a blast. It was great to work with her, not only because she is so committed to getting the show to the best possible place it can be and doing the best work she can, but she's also just a great hang — on and off set." Despite having a prestigious acting resume, Bell doesn't let it get to her head. Riley added, "You never feel the pressure to work to an extent that you're not comfortable with. She generally makes life easier for everyone on set, in front of the camera and behind."
Discussing his biggest takeaways from the series, Riley noted, "It was something that felt original and unpredictable, and I really was looking forward to spending three months with Kristen being silly in Los Angeles and could never predict this is where we would end up."
Kristen Bell isn't the only actress Riley had a great time working with. His onscreen girlfriend Shelley Hennig also provided some entertaining moments for the actor. On if he wished that he had more scenes with Hennig, he said, "I do. I love Shelley. She's a blast. She's got a really anarchic, dark, chaotic sense of humor. I didn't know her before, but I really enjoyed spending time with her. She's incredibly talented. I would've loved to have done more stuff with her."
The first season of "The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window" is now streaming on Netflix.