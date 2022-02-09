Tom Riley On The Ending Of The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window - Exclusive Interview

This show takes a very sitcom approach in terms of episodes being about 25 to 30 minutes each. How do you think this structure helped move the show along and create some urgency rather than being a really slow burn series like so many thrillers tend to be?

You get to the end of the half hour, and it allowed the chance to ... It's an interesting time to be making TV because there is always the argument that something that's clocking in at three-and-a-half hours like this could be a movie. There is something about this sort of ... The nature of the genre is intentionally digestible. They're airport novels for a reason. They go down, and that was part of the thing that we were using to our advantage while also spoofing a little bit. You know that in that half hour, you're going to get a wild cliffhanger, and then the next one's only going to be another half an hour, 20 minutes. That really helps not only accelerate the plot, but it helps keep the writers focused on where they're heading, and it helps keep the audience hooked. It's very different to what it would've been if it was an hour or a movie, I think.

What has been your biggest takeaway from doing this series, and what are you looking to do next on the horizon?

It's interesting. My biggest takeaway is you can never predict, necessarily. It's an interesting time to be making TV or films anyway, because there used to be a period where there wasn't such a deluge of content that would be a little clearer where something was going to be a hit or not. Now, it's very difficult to stand out in this landscape where there's so much stuff all the time on so many different forms. You can get your TV and film everywhere and on any screen from any network, and it used to be a lot clearer what would pop.

Now, it feels far less that you should be trying to make strategic choices and far more that you should be going for the thing that feels different and new and fun. That was definitely the case with this show. It was something that felt original and unpredictable, and I really was looking forward to spending three months with Kristen being silly in Los Angeles and could never predict this is where we would end up. Coming up, the second half of "The Nevers" on HBO, we just finished a couple weeks ago. The second half of the first season of "The Nevers," that will come out at some point this year.