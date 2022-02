Tom Riley On The Ending Of The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window - Exclusive Interview

You were lying on a couch for that wild fight scene between Anna and Emma. What was it like having to keep fully still while such an iconic scene was filmed, or was that done with a double? Did you get a chance to watch any of that in real-time when you weren't in the frame?

Anything that went into my field of vision [was] because I made the schoolboy error of deciding to be dead with my eyes open, which seems a really good idea when you're only going for a five minute scene and a terrible idea for a scene that takes a week to shoot.

If any of the fight went through my field of vision, I could see it. Aside from that, because the camera was flipping all over the place and they were jumping all over the place, I was too scared to sit back and watch in case I happened to be in the background of a shot accidentally grinning away and ruining all their hard work ... There's nothing to complain about, it's boring to be sat in one place covered in blood, but I was witnessing something absolutely insane. I don't know if I'll get a chance to do that ever again. It was a blast.

The epilogue of sorts at the end of the series seems to be setting up another season. Do you think this is a one and done series, or is there room for Season 2? Though your character died, Anna has been known on more than a few occasions to see things that aren't there. Would you be willing to come back in some capacity?

I'd 100% come back because I really admire what the writers were doing. I admire how they managed to ... What I find incredible about watching the aftermath of this and being able to do press after it's come out, is being able to say how much they predicted would happen, from [an audience] reception standpoint has [now] happened. It was like, they thought, "Well, this is how this is going to go down, and won't it be fun?" It really did, and I really admire their ability to stick to this — believe in what they were doing and not let the wind knock them off course ... this show that has bewildered people as much as delighted them or angered them, or people finding it the worst thing they've ever seen or best. I'd much rather that than anything middle of the road. Yeah, I'd definitely come back. It was fun. I think Anna can solve mysteries forever, to be honest.