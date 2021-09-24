Teen Wolf Revival Movie Headed To Paramount Plus

The supernatural teen drama "Teen Wolf" first aired on MTV for six seasons before ending up on Amazon Prime Video in the wake of its cancellation. It stars Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, a teenager about to enter his sophomore year of high school upon the series' opening. The title "Teen Wolf" is in reference to the fact that Scott is bitten and transformed into a werewolf the night before the start of his sophomore year, after which he becomes acquainted with various supernatural creatures and phenomena in his hometown of Beacon Hills, California.

In 2017, MTV canceled "Teen Wolf" after six seasons in large part due to the fact that Chris McCarthy, the new-at-the-time president of MTV parent company ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks, decided that MTV should pivot almost entirely to reality TV. That said, "Teen Wolf" may have already been on its way out due to a combination of declining ratings and some of the stars joining other projects.

Now, however, fans of the TV show finally have some good news, four years after the premiere of the finale. A movie sequel to "Teen Wolf" is headed to Paramount+, continuing the series' story for the first time since its cancellation.