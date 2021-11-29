Pen15 Fans Just Got The Worst Possible News

Comedy is a broad genre, one that's so big that it contains several smaller subgenres that are all unique in their own ways. One such category that has gained mainstream appreciation in recent years is called cringe comedy: a form of entertainment that finds its roots in social awkwardness and an over-the-top lack of self-awareness that typically leads characters to make fools of themselves. Think "The Office," "The Last Man on Earth," or one of the most innovative examples of the bunch, Hulu's "Pen15."

The brainchild of Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman, "Pen15" is a not-so-fictional look at what it's like trying to navigate the uncomfortableness of middle school. Erskine and Konkle play the leads, Maya Ishii-Peters and Anna Kone, who often find themselves in situations that aren't exactly unfamiliar to real-life seventh-graders — albeit with some comedic enhancement. Their antics have scored "Pen15" numerous award nominations as well as a second season which is currently 18 episodes deep.

Though it may sound like "Pen15" is currently on a hot streak, fans of the show are in for the worst news imaginable.