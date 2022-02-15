Rust Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Alec Baldwin And Others

In the months following the incident, the family of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a bullet fired from a prop gun on the set of "Rust," seemed to be working up to filing a wrongful death lawsuit in the state of New Mexico, where the shooting occured.

First, in November of 2021, Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins hired a lawyer named Brian Panish from a law firm that claims wrongful death suits as one of its areas of expertise. Then, another lawyer named Kristina Martinez petitioned the state of New Mexico for the right to represent Hutchins' estate. While a reason for doing so wasn't explicitly made public, a wrongful death lawsuit seemed all but inevitable at that point in time.

Now it's official: as of February 15, Panish announced that Hutchins' family has officially filed a lawsuit, which names Alec Baldwin, among others involved in the production of "Rust," as a responsible party.