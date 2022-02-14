Doctor Strange 2 Poster Teases Live-Action Debut Of This What If...? Hero

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading into uncharted territory this year with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange alongside Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Chiwetel Ejiofor's Baron Mordo.

As the good doctor himself puts it in the sequel's first teaser, "the multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little." The Sam Raimi film will heavily explore different universes and realms of reality, which should feature some alternate versions of other classic characters. It's an idea that's already been touched on in "WandaVision," "Loki," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Marvel fans were recently treated to an impressive second trailer thanks to the Super Bowl, and it offers a thrilling new look at what the Master of the Mystic Arts is up against. Not only does Strange have the breakdown of the entire multiverse to deal with, but there's also an evil version of himself on the scene — who's seemingly Doctor Strange Supreme from the animated "What If...?" series on Disney+. The new trailer also includes some incredibly surprising cameos, alongside interesting small details about what to expect from the multiverse.

At the same time, Marvel Studios also released an impressive poster for the film, which shows the sorcerer surrounded by the shattered window of the Sanctum Sanctorum. But the poster also teases the live-action debut of a surprising "What If...?" hero.