Doctor Strange 2 Poster Teases Live-Action Debut Of This What If...? Hero
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading into uncharted territory this year with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange alongside Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Chiwetel Ejiofor's Baron Mordo.
As the good doctor himself puts it in the sequel's first teaser, "the multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little." The Sam Raimi film will heavily explore different universes and realms of reality, which should feature some alternate versions of other classic characters. It's an idea that's already been touched on in "WandaVision," "Loki," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Marvel fans were recently treated to an impressive second trailer thanks to the Super Bowl, and it offers a thrilling new look at what the Master of the Mystic Arts is up against. Not only does Strange have the breakdown of the entire multiverse to deal with, but there's also an evil version of himself on the scene — who's seemingly Doctor Strange Supreme from the animated "What If...?" series on Disney+. The new trailer also includes some incredibly surprising cameos, alongside interesting small details about what to expect from the multiverse.
At the same time, Marvel Studios also released an impressive poster for the film, which shows the sorcerer surrounded by the shattered window of the Sanctum Sanctorum. But the poster also teases the live-action debut of a surprising "What If...?" hero.
Captain Carter could show up in the Doctor Strange sequel
After "What If...?" Season 1 finished airing on Disney+, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and producer Brad Winderbaum revealed it could crossover with the main MCU — even calling it "essential viewing." So it comes as no surprise that one of the show's biggest characters will possibly show up during "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." The first episode of the animated series sees Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) get the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers (Josh Keaton) in World War II, before picking up the Vibranium shield as Captain Carter. But it looks like Captain Carter might be coming to the big screen in May 2022.
Marvel Studios also revealed a stunning poster for the "Doctor Strange" sequel to go with the second trailer, and it hides some surprising references. The art sees the titular sorcerer standing in front of the Sanctum Sanctorum's shattered window, and there are a number of characters hidden in the shards of glass. But Carter's Union Jack shield can be seen in the bottom right.
It seems like Carter's appearance is a safe bet, because the other shards show several other significant characters in the story, like Wanda, Mordo, Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and Wong (Benedict Wong). It would seem a little strange to put Carter's shield in there if she isn't part of the multiversal adventure in some way. This also suggests that the other characters from "What If...?" could cross into live-action too — like the all-seeing Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), for example.
Basically, it's a great time to be a Marvel fan.