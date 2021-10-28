Kevin Feige Finally Confirms What We Suspected About What If...? And The MCU

Marvel boss Kevin Feige was joined by producer Brad Winderbaum during the latest episode of "Marvel Studios: Assembled," in which the two both talked about possibly bringing the "What If...?" franchise into film.

"'What If...?' gives us an opportunity to tell stories with a whole new idea of what the physical reality of the universe is," Winderbaum said. "That is something that's gonna be explored in other ways moving forward in our films." Feige tipped his hat to the creative team behind "What If...?" He also hinted at what the future might hold for the series and its captivating characters.

"They've got now two seasons of 'What If...?' ideas underway," Feige explained.

"That's some of the best storytelling we've ever had, that you may see spin into other mediums." Winderbaum added. "When we got greenlit for the second season we had to really look at the characters and really justify why we would keep telling stories in this fashion. Obviously you can spin out any number of 'What If...?' stories, and it's exciting to do so, but we were searching for that essential thread that could make it feel like essential viewing for the MCU, and what emerged was the relationship between Captain Carter and the Watcher, which is something that evolves in grand fashion in the second season of the show."