Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer Shows Us Where The MCU Is Going After Spider-Man: No Way Home

It's been quite a few years since audiences first met Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in 2016's "Doctor Strange." The film introduces alternate dimensions into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, setting the stage for much bigger things down the line. But the time has come to finally explore those ideas a little further. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019, which set audiences into a frenzy thanks to the tantalizing title.

Many wondered how this would affect the MCU going forward — and now that most fans have seen "WandaVision" and "Loki" it's clear that the Sorcerer Supreme will have a lot to deal with. That's all without mentioning the multiversal shenanigans of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which brings back some the Wall-Crawler's classic villains from previous films into the MCU.

There's still a long time to wait until the sequel arrives in theaters, but Marvel has finally released the first full trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — and it's pretty exciting.