Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer Shows Us Where The MCU Is Going After Spider-Man: No Way Home
It's been quite a few years since audiences first met Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in 2016's "Doctor Strange." The film introduces alternate dimensions into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, setting the stage for much bigger things down the line. But the time has come to finally explore those ideas a little further. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019, which set audiences into a frenzy thanks to the tantalizing title.
Many wondered how this would affect the MCU going forward — and now that most fans have seen "WandaVision" and "Loki" it's clear that the Sorcerer Supreme will have a lot to deal with. That's all without mentioning the multiversal shenanigans of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which brings back some the Wall-Crawler's classic villains from previous films into the MCU.
There's still a long time to wait until the sequel arrives in theaters, but Marvel has finally released the first full trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — and it's pretty exciting.
Into the Multiverse
The film only became more fascinating when it was confirmed that Elizabeth Olsen is reprising her role as Scarlet Witch after the events of "WandaVision." But not only is it widening the scope of the MCU, horror legend and O.G. "Spider-Man" auteur Sam Raimi is in the director's chair this time around. Scott Derrickson — who helmed the first film — parted ways with Marvel over creative differences, which is a huge shame given the unique tone he brought to the MCU.
However, Raimi's involvement is something to be excited about thanks to his legendary work with films like "The Evil Dead" and "Drag Me To Hell." During a lengthy interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Benedict Cumberbatch revealed the director pushed him to improvise in the sequel. He revealed, "There was a lot more freedom this time around. I guess, because we were ... not literally making it up as we go along, but sometimes it feels like that."
The first trailer gives fans a brief tease of what to expect from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — and it clearly has Sam Raimi's fingerprints all over it in the best way. Take a look at where the MCU Phase 4 is headed next.